WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Attorney General of the District of Columbia is trying to hold a nonprofit founder accountable, after accusations of mismanagement.

Monday, Karl Racine filed a temporary restraining order against Casa Ruby, in an attempt to cut off its founder, Ruby Corado, from its financials. The motion looks to prevent Corado from making any withdraws from Casa Ruby accounts, remove her authorization to control the accounts and require her to keep any funds already withdrawn, in the US.

Casa Ruby, which was founded in 2012, provides transitional housing and services for members of the LGBTQ community.

“The most concerning thing is, is how important this mission is and that it’s not being served,” said Kate Konopka, Deputy Attorney General of Public Advocacy.

According to the motion, Casa Ruby shut down services and shuttered its doors in July. Some employees and vendors had not been paid since May. Following an investigation by the Washington Post, the Attorney General ramped up his investigation.

“The DC Attorney General has very broad authority both under statute and under the common law to police nonprofits here in the district,” said Konopka. “In investigating this matter we learned that the former executive director was the sole signatory on the account for the organization and there was no oversight where this money was, how much money was still in the account, if it’d been spent properly or improperly.”

The motion states that Casa Ruby received more than $9.5 million in grants from various District agencies over the last five years. In 2020, it received more than $3.8 million in grants and individual contributions.

Meanwhile, Corado spent $60,000 since 2021 on credit card bills, meals and travel to El Salvador.

Tweets by Racine state that Corado is believed to have fled the country with tens of thousands of dollars.

“I’m glad it’s happening, but at the same time it makes me angry,” said Taylor Lianne Chandler, a former employee of Casa Ruby. “It looks good for the people involved, bureaucracy, but the damage is done.”

Chandler worked at Casa Ruby in 2018.

She said during her time there, paychecks were inconsistent.

“Sometimes I’d get paid on time, sometimes I’d get paid late. Sometimes I wouldn’t get paid fully what I was owed. Sometimes it would get so dramatic where it was like 10 weeks I wasn’t getting paid, where I was taking out signature loans to pay my bills,” she said.

Chandler left the nonprofit after a fight with Corado over a paycheck.

“When I left that day, even though I needed that job, it was such a relief,” she said.

Chandler is now a board member with the Capital Pride Alliance.

She said the organization, along with the DC Center and other LGBTQ groups, are working to raise money for affected employees. And, help connect them to new jobs.

