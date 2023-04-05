Editor’s Note: The video and details in this story may be disturbing to some people. Please use discretion when viewing the video.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A young boy and girl were recovering after being shot over the weekend in Northeast D.C.

The first shooting happened in an alley near 20th Street and D Street on Saturday night.

DC News Now talked with Major Kenneth Bell — a U.S. Air Force officer who helped stop the bleeding — and obtained exclusive surveillance video of the ordeal.

The shooting happened at 8:59 Saturday night. A camera caught a group of eight kids walking down an alley off of 20th Street near D Street Northeast. All of a sudden, they run away, and one of the girls gets shot.

“All the shells were right here in the street, so I can only imagine it was like a drive-by situation,” said Bell.

In the video, two gunmen are seen. One appears to get out of the car and shoot seven rounds while someone behind him appears to shoot another two.

Four minutes later, Bell ran to help after hearing the shots and screams. He said the twelve-year-old girl was shot in the stomach once.

“Put her in the rescue position started, started putting pressure on the wound and just tried to keep talking to her. Turns out she was 12 years old,” Bell said.

One neighbor’s camera captured the sound of 15 total gunshots within six seconds.

Bell says he’s saddened by what he sees happening in the district.

“I think this is just kind of a trend and across the city lately,” Bell said. “You know, it’s really unfortunate. I can’t understand why anybody would shoot a child, a 12-year-old child at that.”

He said that he’s grateful he was able to help in this situation.

“I’m just an analyst by trade, but just about any U.S. service member gets some basic combat first aid training. I think I got my first one as a cadet at Texas A&M,” Bell said.

While police were investigating on D Street, a second call came for the sound of gunshots on Benning Road Northeast near the corner of 21st Street. Officers found a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

Police said the boy told them his girlfriend was the one shot near 20th Street. Both are expected to be OK.

Detectives are still looking for the car involved. If you have any information about the car or shooting call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.