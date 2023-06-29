WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The air quality in the District has once again reached an unhealthy level due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, it had the worst air quality in the world, according to an IQAir ranking.

On Wednesday, June 28, the air quality was at a Code Orange, which means unhealthy for sensitive groups. It reached Code Red on Thursday, June 29.

With the smoke in the air, people will notice a haze in the air and limited visibility when looking at things in the distance. The impact is not nearly as noticeable as it was at the beginning of June when the city’s air quality was at a hazardous level.

Some residents said they barely noticed a difference. One man who was walking on the Georgetown waterfront said, “It reminds me of clouds dropping in the ocean, like when you’re surfing. I’ve been taking deep breaths of all of it, for elongated periods of time.”

Another woman who was taking a walk said, “I live in Georgetown and it’s gotten very bad lately. It’s very unpleasant to walk out, and I’m afraid too that it will hurt my health.”

With Code Red, it is recommended that people limit time outside and take any strenuous activity indoors. Wearing a mask will also add a level of protection.

The air quality is expected to improve Thursday evening. The DC News Now weather team will be monitoring and giving updates throughout the afternoon and evening.