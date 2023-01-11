UPDATE 6:58 a.m. — FAA says united has ‘voluntarily’ entered a nationwide ground stop.

UPDATE 6:49 a.m. — The FAA has claimed the NOTAM system which gives pilots critical information like conditions at airports & runway info could be back up in the next 30 minutes.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing a computer failure that has the potential to impact all flights nationwide, an advisory from the Air Traffic Control System Command Center said.

According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), air traffic services will be “unavailable” between the hours of 0000 and 1300.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System — responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots — but there is no current time of restoration.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA tweeted. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

