WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Grab your blanket, pillow, and favorite snacks. It’s slumber party time!

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting exclusive, late-night Slumber Party screenings at their locations on Bryant Street in Northeast D.C. and Crystal City.

The two Slumber Party events will be taking place Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The screening on Friday will be at 10:15 p.m. in both locations. On Saturday, the D.C. Bryant location will have the screening at 8:45 p.m., and the Crystal City location will have the screening at 10:15 p.m.

Check out the full schedule here.