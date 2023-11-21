WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Baltimore U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested an alleged D.C. child rape suspect on Sunday after he tried to board a flight to Iceland at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

CBP officers arrested Mark Anthony Williams, 56, of Alexandria, Va., who was wanted by the D.C. Superior Court for first-degree felony sexual abuse of a secondary education student.

After identifying Williams, CBP took him to Anne Arundel County Detention Center to await extradition.