There was a report of a suspicious package at the Russian Embassy in Northwest D.C. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Joseph Olmo/DC News Now)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and the Metropolitan Police Department were at the Russian Embassy Friday afternoon after they received a report that a suspicious package was there.

This is what the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Ave looks like right now — Secret Service and D.C. Police on scene, investigating a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/4llTlrfZgH — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) February 24, 2023

The report came shortly before 3:45 p.m., and officers blocked off part of the roadway around the embassy, which is located at 2650 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said that the Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Division was among the resources there, and it declared the scene as “safe.”

By late afternoon, all road closures had been lifted.