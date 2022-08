WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Firefighters had a different rescue after a pet store on Newark Street NW on Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the store on the 3700 block and found smoke leaving the building. They said that all dogs were evacuated safely, and there were no injuries.

DC Fire and EMS posted a video of the dogs on their Twitter. They also shared one of the dogs thanking a firefighter who came to its rescue.