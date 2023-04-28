WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As pedestrian and cyclist deaths rise in the DMV, safety advocates are demanding that the District’s council allocate more funding to street safety projects.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, pedestrian and cyclist deaths increased by 37% in the DMV in 2022. So far in 2023, 17 people have been killed in traffic fatalities; 23 pedestrians and 9 cyclists have suffered major injuries, according to District data.

“It’s gotten more and more dangerous, and more and more people have gotten killed,” said Keya Chatterjee, who uses her bike or the bus to get around DC.

Chatterjee was one of the dozens of people who rallied at McPherson Square Wednesday, calling for the council to fund more street safety projects in the 2024 budget.

“The city has made a commitment to make our city multimodal and the only way to do that, is to fund it,” said Jeremiah Lowery, Advocacy Director for the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

Specifically, the group would like to see revenue generated from automated traffic enforcement cameras redirected back to street safety projects, which Mayor Bowser moved to support the general fund budget. It would also like to see the Metro for DC initiative funded, which makes Metrobuses free. And, the Connecticut Avenue bike lane and K Street Transit projects funded.

“We need to ensure that K Street is built to make this street safe for bikers, make this street more efficient for buses to get through it in a timely manner,” said Lowery.

The K Street Transit project dates back to 2019 and is intended to create protected bike and bus lanes downtown. Construction was supposed to begin in 2023.

That project is now in jeopardy.

During a budget mark up hearing Thursday, Councilmember Charles Allen announced plans to shift $115 million from the K Street project to instead fund the Metro for DC initiative, which Bowser did not fund under her budget.

“The K Street Transitway can and should be a transformational project – but it was designed for a downtown that no longer exists, and it only covers a few blocks,” said Councilmember Allen. “By reinvesting this funding, DC is poised to be a national leader by making our WMATA buses fare-free for riders, a move that will save District residents money, help WMATA recoup more of its operating costs, bring more people to all of downtown, and improve service across the city – in one fell swoop.”

It’s a decision that’s getting some pushback from fellow councilmember Brooke Pinto.

“I am deeply concerned by some major budget proposals that will hamper the recovery of Downtown,” she said.

Specifically, she said she was “stunned” by the decision to redirect funds from the K Street project.

“The status quo of the K Street corridor is not acceptable. In fact, many of the projects DDOT and WMATA have been working on this year rely on the premise of the K Street network being a reliable connector. It serves no one to have free buses that no one wants to take because they are slow and unreliable,” she said.

Safety advocates said the project has been promised, and delayed, for years.

“This is an area where a lot of people have to go through, even if not a lot of people live right here. A lot of people have to go through here to get where they’re going,” said Chatterjee. “We’ve been promised all this infrastructure and then it gets delayed and delayed. Then the money gets swiped and it’s really unfair.”

Allen’s budget does meet some of the demands of WABA, including reallocating any new revenue generated from ATE cameras back to street safety projects. And, it funds an E-bike rebate program.