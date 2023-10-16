WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of protesters were arrested Monday after rallying against the Israel-Hamas war outside of the White House.

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) said the demonstrators were arrested for crossing safety barriers or blocking entrances at the White House.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the White House Monday, calling the build-up at the Gaza border an unjust war and demanding that President Joe Biden urge a ceasefire.

A USSS spokesperson said a total of 49 arrests were made – 33 people were arrested for Unlawful Entry and 16 people were arrested for Incommoding.

There was no impact to White House security operations, the spokesperson said.