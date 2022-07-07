WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Almost $1 billion in funding is heading to airports across the country — including almost $50 million to Dulles International Airport for a new concourse.

The funding is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and aims to improve terminals of all sizes. It targets several aspects: expanding capacity, improving accessibility, serving smaller communities, improving sustainability and adding new towers.

The funding will help replace the current, temporary concourse that was built in 1999. Officials said that this new concourse will have 14 gates and two tiers and will “increase passenger access, improve accessibility… and improve energy efficiency.”

This interactive map shows what the funding going to different airports is for.