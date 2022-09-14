WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project in Congress Heights is raising eyebrows. Some say projects like these let people fall through the cracks.

Amazon is investing $147 million to create and preserve 1260 affordable housing units across Washington D.C. These development projects will either construct new buildings or refurbish existing ones with projects in 6 out of the 8 wards. However, only certain residents will be eligible based on their income.

D.C. resident Michelle Mitchell was born and raised in Congress Heights. In 2010, she was close to being forced out of her apartment on Alabama Avenue. She just recently won the legal battle against the landlord with the help of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

“We fought for 9 years to get to this place. Some people give up,” Mitchell said. “So if other people out there are experiencing what we went through, I pray that they would get the assistance that we got, because we had a lot of support.”

Mitchell says she is thankful that she qualifies for Amazon’s new Congress Heights projects and welcomes the new developments that will help others like her.

“To see the change and to know that I grew up in this area and to see the area transformed the way that it has. It’s, I mean, this is a blessing,” Mitchell said

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says housing projects like the ones Amazon is funding across the District leave out the poorest community members who don’t fall into the income range as well as longstanding residents and community members of color. Racine explained to DC News Now that only 6% of affordable housing provided by Amazon in Virginia went to the lowest-earning people.

“This is a matter of policy and priority. If you care about the people who helped make dc great, hardworking folks who may not make as much money as folks who are just coming into town, then you will prioritize affordable housing around their needs,” Racine said.

Catherine Buell, the director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, says that’s not true. She says the is also addressing those low to moderate-income households who lack subsidies in the housing sphere. She explained that if the needs of moderate-income households are ignored, they tend to move into units that would otherwise be more affordable for families that truly qualify for low-income affordable housing.

“We’re being very intentional about servicing those customers where there is no affordable housing funding or public funding available,” Buell said. “Many of the traditional public and affordable housing sources such as your housing choice vouchers, such as your low-income housing tax credits, those really do focus on those more deeply affordable projects.”

The area median income ranges for the different housing projects range from 30% to 80%.