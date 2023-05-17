WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, Amazon shared more details about the businesses that will be featured in Metropolitan Park, part of their vision for their second headquarters (HQ2).

“There’ll be plenty to do and see at Met Park, which will be home to vibrant small businesses, including minority- and women-owned businesses, and local-favorite retailers,” their announcement said.

They plan on welcoming the public to Met Park in June 2023.

Since 2018, Amazon has been working on plans for HQ2. Their plan was to “bring more than 25,000 jobs” to the region.

Since the beginning of the year, Amazon has eliminated roughly 27,000 jobs company-wide, according to the Associated Press. In March, they cut more than 9,000 jobs.

Names of businesses coming to HQ2’s Met Park: