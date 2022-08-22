WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of workers at American University grabbed signs and started marching Monday in order to call attention to what they say are unfair wages for many people who work at the school.

The strike took place as a number of students returned to campus for the academic year.

Staff members said some workers make $32,000 which they don’t believe is a fair or realistically livable salary for anyone working in the Washington, D.C. area. They stated that American University leadership has not been cooperative in talks about compensation.

Those on the picket line said demonstrators planned to be there until at least Friday, Aug. 26. At that point, they said they would determine if they would extend the strike.