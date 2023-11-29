WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An American University student was robbed and assaulted by three men on Tuesday night at one of the university’s shuttle stops in front of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that at about 9:10 p.m., the suspects approached the student at a bus stop in the 3700 block of Nebraska Ave., N.W. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded property from the student, who refused.

The suspects assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene in a gray sedan without any of the victim’s property. They are classifying the incident as an assault with intent to commit robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the American University Police Department (AUPD) are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity was asked to call AUPD at (202) 885-3636 or MPD.

In an email, Assistant Vice President for University Police & Emergency Management Phil Morse warned community members to stay safe by being aware of their surroundings, traveling in groups and using the AUPD escort service, which is available to students 24/7.