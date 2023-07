WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An Amatrak train derailed at Union Station Tuesday morning.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the incident at 9:31 a.m. The tweet said that the derailment took place at in the tunnel at the entrance to the station. It described the incident as “minor in nature,” based on initial reports.

DC Fire and EMS said it had no reports of injuries. Emergency workers were trying to reach the train, which had people on it.