WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — To say Robert Contee loves D.C. is an understatement, but the homegrown chief of police has an arduous challenge — violent crime has been on the rise in the District.

DC News Now had an exclusive sit-down interview with Contee this week. Contee, who is approaching his two-year anniversary of being confirmed by the City Council, said that crime will not overrun his beloved city.

“We’re still in the fight. D.C. is a resilient city. I’m a resilient chief. I’m from the city. The communities here are resilient,” Contee said. “And we still got a lot of months left… in the year to really persevere through.”

Homicides in the District are up 31% — and so are other crimes. Sex abuse is up 55%, and motor vehicle thefts are up 108%. Carjackings — especially among young people — have also spiked.

“When you talk about violent crime being up about 2%, really at this point in the year, four months into the year, it’s really kind of hard to gauge what that’s going to look like by the end of the year,” Contee said.

The chief added that crime spikes may not continue to climb.

“Last year we started out with an uptick during the summer months when crime generally goes up here in Washington D.C., we saw some very low lows and we ended up with a 7% reduction in crime, a 10% reduction in homicides and a 4% overall reduction in crime,” Contee said.

DC News Now asked what he needs to fight crime.

“It’s not one thing. It’s not, oh, you just hired more police officer officers or if you just add more prosecutors or if you just change this legislation,” Contee said. “It’s all of these things because it’s all of those things that… contribute to where we are currently. This has been a slow drip that has happened over time.”

Contee said that one major challenge is keeping repeat criminals in jail.

“There is a problem with keeping bad guys in jail. We have a system right now that really is in favor of allowing people to be released for committing violent crime, in some instances are pending their trial,” he said. “I think if you put a gun in a person’s face, if you shoot somebody, if you rob somebody, and you do anything that’s involved in a violent crime — that burden to prove that you belong in a community should be on you and not on the government to have to prove that.”

Contee said that his focus is on getting guns out of the hands of criminals, and explained why two years ago he wanted to shift focus from seizing fewer firearms to arresting people who illegal use guns.

“Those are the right guns, the wrong hands are these people who commit violent crimes, who continuously show up on report after report,” he said. “The… average homicide suspect in the District of Columbia [has been] arrested 11 times.”

The neighborhood where Contee agreed to meet has seen its share of crime, well-known to some of his officers as a “war zone.” Violent crime was up 30 percent this year there, and six people have been murdered in that area in the past two years.

“Obviously it doesn’t make me feel good. It really just makes me more determined,” he said. “It tells me we’ve got a lot of work to do in this particular community. This is the story of this community. The dynamic thing about Washington D.C., you can drive two blocks and people have a different experience, so we have to focus in.”

While the job weighs on him at times, Contee said it doesn’t stop him from going to nearly every crime scene.

“It absolutely has been worth it. I mean, I feel like I got the best job in the city,” the chief said. “Yes, I get to see the worst of the worst. But I also get to encounter grandmothers and little kids. I get to do some amazing things to give back to my city every single day.”

DC News Now will share part two of the interview on Monday, where Contee discusses the political pressures of the job from Congress and the City Council.