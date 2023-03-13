WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Local leaders are requesting an investigation into school bus service in the District after roughly 10 weeks of delays and cancelations.

“This issue affects the most vulnerable among us, students, children with special needs,” said Matthew Cohen, a commissioner for Advisory Neighborhood Commission 3E (ANC).

Last week, the ANC passed a resolution demanding answers and solutions surrounding the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s handling of school bus service.

The agency is responsible for busing more than 3,500 students with disabilities to and from school. However, since the start of the new year, dozens of routes have been delayed daily; some have been canceled altogether.

“The resolution really is intended to raise awareness across the city,” explained Cohen. “We want the Mayor and the Council to investigate so this doesn’t happen again.”

The resolution also asks for both short and long-term solutions and expedited reimbursements for families who are transporting their children to school on their own.

“(OSSE needs) to provide leadership on this issue,” said Cohen. “And they need to communicate better with these families and provide them with some sort of hope, resolution, to this issue in the near future.”

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Christina Grant addressed the ongoing issues at a public hearing earlier this month.

“I know this is frustrating and disruptive — especially when buses are late for pickup — and it is stressful when drop off is delayed. We are working hard to minimize those occurrences,” said Grant.

According to Grant, OSSE rolled out a new transportation system at the start of the school year. When that did not go smoothly, it transitioned back to its old system following winter break in January. Grant said that transition, coupled with a bus driver shortage and a high rate of staff calls outs, led to ongoing delays and cancelations of bus service.

That’s had a major impact on local families.

“Kids are suffering, teachers are suffering, families are suffering. Bus drivers are caught in the middle,” said parent Elizabeth Mitchell, whose 7-year-old son relies on an OSSE bus to get to and from school in Baltimore.

Mitchell said the situation has led to a two-hour commute home from school for her son.

“My son receives services after school and if he’s not getting back for two hours, we have to cancel. I’ve had to cancel three times and I still have to pay for those services,” she said.

However, Mitchell emphasized other families have it worse.

“A friend has waited hours in the morning not knowing when their bus is going to arrive,” she said. “If you’re an hourly employee, and you have to wait hours in the morning, you’re not working. And that quickly catches up with you.”

Mitchell’s outreach helped spur the resolution in ANC 3E.

She’s now encouraging other ANCs to pass similar resolutions.

“Right now it’s the last resort, it’s the only resort,” she said. “Most of the students that are receiving these services need stability. They need consistency and stability to really thrive.”

According to Superintendent Grant, OSSE is doing several things to address the issue. The agency held a hiring fair where it offered a $5,000 hiring bonus. It made 34 offers to drivers. It’s also been working with private contractors to transport students. And, OSSE is working to train bus attendants to become bus drivers.