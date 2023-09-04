WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Saturday’s triple shooting that took the lives of two teenage girls and left another teen girl fighting for her life in the hospital.

It happened just minutes before D.C’s new youth curfew went into effect in several parts of the district.

“I don’t think it’s realistic. Will it reduce some of the overnight instances we see? Perhaps,” said Rev. Wendy Hamilton, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner.

“Is the intent to reduce the crime from happening at all? or to demonstrate that we can reduce the crime happening from this time to this time?,” she added.

Hamilton said her neighborhood is one of the areas where the Juvenile Curfew will be implemented.

DC News Now asked Hamilton her thoughts on the shooting happening just minutes before the first curfew.

“I think that proves what I’m talking about. It’s not about the time on the clock,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s an attempt to show that we’re doing something different than we’ve been doing so I’m in agreement with that but I am not convinced that it is going to achieve the results that they are promoting and looking for,” she added.

We asked what can be done to tackle the issue instead of a curfew.

“A number of things starting with finding out what it is motivating our young people in particular to violence. What is it that is causing them to feel like they want to lash out and they want to steal cars, they want to harm one another,” Hamilton said. “What we’re seeing now is a manifestation of something internal,” she added.