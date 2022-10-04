Some of the animals rescued from Hurricane Ian by members of Waystation animal transport team.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People aren’t the only ones being rescued from Hurricane Ian. Several four-legged survivors flew into New Jersey over the weekend.

Members of the Waystation Animal Transport team took them there where they will be adopted.

The group has been part of the Humane Rescue Alliance since 2019, according to its director, Lynn Garcia. The team partners with Greater Good Charities to fly adoptable animals out of local shelters after a disaster.

“It’s a life-saving mission. That’s the only way to put it,” Garcia said. “There were already a lot of animals in shelters prior to the hurricane barreling through Florida. What we were doing was relieving some of the pressure the shelters there were feeling. In moving some of the animals that were already in a shelter, that opens up space for those displaced after the storm.”

One of the rescued animals, according to Garcia, has been adopted. More rescue flights are already being planned to get more animals out of Southwest Florida.