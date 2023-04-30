WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday in the Dupont Neighborhood of D.C., people celebrated the 75th anniversary of Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse.

The owner of Annie’s, Paul Katinas, said his father, George Katinas, originally opened the James Beard Foundation-winning restaurant in 1948 as a bar.

Over time George hired his sisters to work for him in the restaurant, including the legendary Annie.

Annie wanted all customers to be treated like family, which included members of the LGBTQ+ community. One often-told story about Annie is about a time when she told two men who were holding hands under the table to stop hiding and to hold hands on top of the table.

“We’ve always been open to the gay community, ‘cause their money was as green as anybody else’s,” is a quote from Annie, according to longtime Annie waiter, Fargo Wells.

Fargo spoke of the dark days of the HIV-AIDS crisis when customers who were close to death would come in crying because their mothers refused to come to their funerals.

“Annie told them, ‘We will come to [your] funeral,’” Fargo explained.

Scott Paxron described his 23 years working at Annie’s as “just like an extended part of your family.”

Wells spoke about the welcoming nature of the staff at Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse. “We have always been open to everybody, I jokingly say we’re straight friendly,” said Wells.