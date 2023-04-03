Crews work on resurfacing Eastern Avenue as part of the PaveDC Campaign.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Summer road construction season is officially under way around D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser came to Ward 5 Monday morning to kick off the latest phase of her PaveDC Campaign.

She created the program in 2018 to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024.

“By the end of last year’s paving season, we were at 88% of goal, which is fantastic,” Bowser said.

Crews are resurfacing Eastern Avenue between Bladensburg Road and Fort Lincoln Road NE. It’s one of five road projects underway around Ward 5 this month and among the dozens of others in the District.

500 miles of roads have been resurfaced under the Pave DC Campaign, according to Bowser, along with 300 miles of sidewalks, and more than 1,100 alleys. The mayor said everything is on track to meet next year’s deadline.

“It’s progress,” said Diana Ortega, while stuck in traffic along Eastern Avenue. “Slowly but surely it’s getting done.”

Until then, Ortega and other drivers will have to deal with several bumps in the road.