WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Jarrod Jackett stopped for coffee at Pearl’s Bagels while on break from his son’s basketball tournament across the street at the Convention Center.

“The owner actually came out from behind the counter, asked me if I was waiting on an online order and I said ‘no,'” Jackett recalled.

“I do remember because it was just a coffee,” said Oliver Cox, co-owner of Pearl’s Bagels.

Fate would connect the two business owners after Jackett left.

Security footage captured a man with the black ball cap as he entered the bagel shop, and spoke to the manager on duty after Cox left.

The man claimed to be with a company to check fire suppression equipment in the kitchen and presented four billing statements for $970

He left moments later with the money and never completed the inspection.

“I said he looks very similar,” Jackett said.

His security cameras captured someone who used the same story to steal $315 from Playa Bowls in Rye, N.Y., which Jackett owns, on October 8, 2021.

The person shown, says Jackett, resembles the man at Pearl’s Bgels, right down to the billing statements.

“When they described the process, I was like ‘that’s the exact same M.O. how he pulled it off in my store,'” Jackett said.

Jackett said his recent trip to D.C. was his second in 10 years. The two business owners did not know each other before the most recent crime.

“It’s just crazy to think that someone who had been (a) victim to this guy, was in the shop 90 minutes before the man who came in and took our money,” Cox said.

Similar crimes have been reported in several states over the recent years.

“He’s really good at what he does. I said this two years ago, I said his fraud game is really tight, he really pulled it off seamlessly,” Jacketts said.