WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Councilman Zachary Parker has called for an investigation into Monday’s flooding in the Northeast that caused the deaths of several dogs at District Dogs Daycare on Rhode Island Ave.

“The message that I want to send is that this is a city failure,” Councilman Parker said.

He’s also concerned about how long it took rescue crews to respond.

“15 minutes from the time employees from District Dogs were calling into 911 until authorities were officially dispatched,” said Parker as he stood outside the business, which remains closed after fire inspectors determined it’s not safe for the public to be in there.

Parker is not the only one who looked at the devastation.

“I couldn’t imagine like having my dog and then coming back and being told it drowned. The cause of that is so tragic, you know, [it’s] so sad,” said Ayo Olugbenga, who was out on a walk with her dog, Oregano.

Tributes lie in front of the business that experienced nearly six feet of water flooded into it just a day earlier.

“What frustrates me the most about this is multiple people lost their four babies,” said Michelle Jones, owner of Little Runts Pet Care business.

District Dogs also suffered minor flooding in August 2022. The difference between then and now, however, is that no dogs died in last year’s flood.

“You just caused like, multiple people to lose members of their family,” Jones said. “So, this is a very traumatic experience.”

DC Fire and EMS crews rescued as many dogs as they could from the business, which is located in a flood-prone area.

The new Northeast Boundary Tunnel is set to go online by the end of September, and will, according to DC Water, add 90 million gallons of storage for stormwater. It was supposed to have been operating in March.