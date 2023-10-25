Editor’s Note: A quote from a student has been corrected.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Jewish students at George Washington University are upset after a student group called “Students for Justice in Palestine” displayed images deemed to be anti-Israel and antisemitic in the school library.

University officials told police to order members of the group to leave but the incident left many students feeling unsafe on campus.

The projections on Gelman Library, which showed words including “Glory to our martyrs” and “Free Palestine from the river to the sea,” created high tensions Tuesday night.

“There is no other way to interpret that other than supporting the mass murder of the Jewish people who are living between the river and the sea,” said Rabbi Yudi Steiner.

A group of three to four students sat around a projector for more than two hours displaying different messages.

Eventually, more Jewish students showed up and called the campus police.

“That just makes me very upset to see that. And I don’t think that that should be allowed anywhere on school or anywhere in the world,” said sophomore Rachel Wasserman.

The university said the projections violated university policy, and leadership ensured the projections were removed.

“Seeing messages that directly celebrate the people who are committing these kinds of atrocities on like a huge screen in the center of campus is horrifying,” said sophomore Sean Shekhman. “I don’t feel safe. Friends I have don’t feel safe.”

As the students with the projector packed up, they started chanting, “Palestine will be free.”

While Jewish students started singing over them, “Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu. V’al kol Yisrael V’imru Amen.”

“The Hebrew name is Oseh Shalom, which means ‘to bring peace,'” said junior Sabrina Soffer. “It was like kind of a singing war for a couple of minutes. And after that tensions kind of dissipated.”

“Ultimately, we should be coming together to stop violence once and for all. And on this campus, stopping hate, because it’s not helping anybody,” Soffer said. “It’s not helping the Israelis and it’s not helping the Palestinians. It’s not helping Jews. It’s not helping Muslims. It’s not helping anyone.”

George Washington University said in a statement:

The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies. We recognize the distress, hurt, and pain this has caused for many members of our community. The university will continue to communicate with all members of its community about the support resources available during this difficult time. President Granberg will be communicating directly with the university community on this matter. Statement from George Washington University

Steiner wants to see a stronger response from Granberg.

“President Granberg has no choice but to specify that the statement on that wall was hateful because glorifying martyrs when it should mean the people who massacred civilians is something that President Greenberg does not endorse,” Steiner said. “Call with a clear voice that this is intimidation of Jewish students, Israeli students, and pro-Israeli students. And President Greenberg condemns this exact phraseology.”