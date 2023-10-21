WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Swastikas and a Nazi slogan were graffitied on dorm doors and in a bathroom in Letts Hall at American University Thursday night.

Jewish students live in both rooms where the doors were vandalized, according to American University President Sylvia Burwell in a statement on Friday.

Burwell condemned the anti-semitic act in her statement, calling the incident “reprehensible.”

“When we are so deeply focused on our community of care ─ supporting each and every member of our community who is in pain and feeling scared and vulnerable ─ it is unacceptable that our Jewish community was targeted and harmed through this act. Hate speech will not be tolerated. It violates the values that define our community,” she wrote.

Burwell extended her support to affected people on campus, urging community members to recognize the fear felt by Jewish, Israeli, Muslim and Palestinian individuals.

This is a moment where we must support each other and stand against all acts of antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and other forms of hate. This includes our community reporting such incidents so we can address them. The events in the Middle East and the related concerns in communities everywhere, including ours, will likely continue for the foreseeable future. Acts of antisemitism and hatred like what happened in Letts Hall undermine the foundational efforts of support and safety that so many in our community are moving forward. Sylvia Burwell, American University President

The American University Police Department (AUPD) opened an investigation into the incident – anyone found responsible will be subject to disciplinary actions by the university.

“AUPD is operating with increased awareness across campus to support the safety of the community,” the statement continued.

Anyone with information was asked to contact AUPD at (202) 885-2999.