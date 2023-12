WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS responded to a fire in an apartment in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment in the 2800 block of 28th St., S.E. Just after 8 p.m., the department said on its X page that the fire was under control and no one reported any injuries.

Nine residents were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region was requested to assist.