WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — April is a time to celebrate the more than 1.5 million military children who face unique challenges and experiences because of their parents’ service.

Anne Marie Dougherty, the CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation stopped by our DC News Now studio to tell us how the organization is helping the children of service men and women.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006. Their mission is to help veterans and their families through resources and fundraising.