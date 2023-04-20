WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In DC, city officials say more than 20,000 people are deaf and hard-of-hearing people living in the District.

Kari Cooke, director of the Mayor’s Office of Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard-of-Hearing, joined DC News Now to discuss how the city celebrates the special month.

Cooke says this year’s theme It Starts With Us “focuses on the interception of deaf communities.”

Deaf History Month event continues the rest of the month with the following:

Saturday, April 22 at 10 AM Earth Day: Community-Wide Cleanup Trinidad Recreation Center

Wednesday, April 26 at 11:15 AM Erasing The Stigma: Family and Community Tour Gallaudet University

