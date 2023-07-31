WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The damage from Saturday’s storm could be seen for blocks across Northwest D.C.

The question some have is whether some of the damage could have been prevented.

On Macomb Street, near 35th Street NW, a large tree blocked one lane and a woman’s driveway on Monday.

“It looks like it got sheared off. There’s a bunch of acorns on it. So it’s probably really heavy with all that fresh nuts that’s starting to kind of form on it. Plus it was wet,” said Matthew Rawson, arborist and founder of R.T.C. Environmental Enrichment Foundation.

Rawson says some things can be monitored if you know what to look for.

“So this tree essentially has this flat spot in here over here. Eventually, over time, it’s just going to choke this whole tree out. It might last a while. But it still puts that at risk for a failure at some point in time,” Rawson said.

With strong storms, however, it’s not always possible to prevent damage.

“If you add a lot of weight to something and then a lot of wind, you know, it’s going to just fracture. It doesn’t matter how sound it is,” Rawson said.

It’s why Linda Kiser trims her trees every year.

“Sometimes I have had them take pieces of this big tree off that were coming towards my house,” Kiser said.

If you have a question about the health of a tree on your property your best move is to call an arborist. If it’s on the District’s property, call 311 and they can send someone out.

“They can come out and assess the likelihood of failure for your tree and give you a list of options to mitigate issues, whether it’s a crown reduction or weight reduction,” Rawson said.

Rawson says little issues can lead to big problems, such as having too much water or soil on the roots.

“Right now we have a buried root column over here, which means you can’t see any of the actual, like, root flare. You want to be able to see that down there,” Rawson said.

When in doubt, he says to ask the professionals – it could save you from damage in the future.