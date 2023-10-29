WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that an armed robbery left one man injured in Northwest, D.C.

MPD said that on Saturday, they responded to an armed robbery at the intersection of H Street and 13 Street Northwest.

The victims, two men, said they were standing on the sidewalk when five people drove up and got out of the car. The victims then said at least two of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded they give up their belongings.

One of the men gave the suspects his chain and watch. The other man made an attempt to physically resist when one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects then went back in the car and drove off. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital.