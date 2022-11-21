Black and white, woman pointing a old gun to front with one Hand on dark background

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of a suspect that robbed a business at gunpoint on Pennsylvania Avenue.

On November 20, at 4:41 p.m., the suspect approached an employee at a business located in the 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast brandishing a firearm. The suspect fired the gun once in warning while demanding the contents of the cash register. Upon receiving the money, he fled on foot.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. People can call (202) 727-9099 or submit information to the MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.