WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced an arrest was made on Wednesday for a homicide that happened on May 1 in Northeast, D.C.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of M St., N.E. at about 12:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 34-year-old John Coleman, of Northeast, D.C.

Over six months later on Nov. 8, 44-year-old George Sutton, of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed for Coleman’s death.