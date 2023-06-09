WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found arrested the man wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old boy that took place on a Metro train in May.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Keith N. Williams, 23, of Southeast D.C. faces the charge of First Degree Murder while Armed- Felony Murder.

Williams is accused of killing Brendan Ofori, 17, of Fort Washington, Md.

MPD and officers with the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) received word that someone who had been shot was on a train in the Navy Yard Metro Station on May 28. When police arrived, they found Ofori.

Investigators determined somebody shot Ofori on a Green Line train as it was heading to the Waterfront Metro Station. The train operator became aware of the shooting as the train arrived at Navy Yard where it stopped. Ofori died there.