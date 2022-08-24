WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday.

MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW.

Police said the stabbing took place around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after an argument on the platform. A woman was hurt and went to the hospital for treatment of a minor cut. A man who was injured still was in the hospital Wednesday.

MTPD said it identified Turner as the person responsible because of the network of surveillance cameras at Metro Center and every Metro station. The network has roughly 8,000 cameras and is designed to capture multiple angles.