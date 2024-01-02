WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Friendship Heights was arrested by police Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the hotel around 1:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day. There, 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, Md., was inside one of the rooms and had been shot. She died there.

Hours after releasing a surveillance photo of their suspect, officers arrested 18-year-old Jelani Cousin, of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed.