WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Friday for raping a teenage girl last year.

The girl said said 31-year-old Cordero Taylor, of Alexandria, Va. engaged in sexual acts with her between Feb. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 in the 3300 block of 4th St. in Southeast D.C.

Taylor was 16 years older than the victim. He was charged with first degree child sex abuse (rape).