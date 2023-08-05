WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced they arrested two people involved in a homicide that happened last year.

Aaron Walker, 19, of Southeast, D.C., and Dasani Dawson, 19, of Northwest, D.C. were arrested yesterday and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

On August 9, 2022, at about 4:52 a.m., an off-duty MPD officer was flagged down to the scene in the 100 block of Irvington St., SW. The officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was identified as Brian Buxton, 20, of Fort Washington, Md.

Buxton was transported to a hospital but died on Aug. 10 from his injuries.