WASHINGTON (DC New Nows) — Thousands of football fans flocked to Audi Field on Wednesday, as the District played host to the MLS All Star game.

The MLS All Stars took on the London-based club, Arsenal.

“It’s in your blood, you live it,” said Layth Yousif, who traveled from London to support Arsenal.

“I think of Arsenal every two seconds,” he added. “First thing when you wake up and it’s the last thing you think about when you go to bed. It’s everything really, I’m getting goosebumps thinking about it.”

Arsenal fans gathered at Duke’s Grocery in Navy Yard to watch the game.

Yousif said that the sport’s popularity is because it’s so accessible to all people.

“It’s the world game,” he said. “You need a lot of equipment for that. With football, you can play with a pair of rolled up socks, you can play with a can, you can play with a ball, that’s all you need. You don’t need anything else.”

Fans who spoke to DC News Now predicted an upset by Arsenal.

“It’s a difficult one to predict,” said Arsenal fan Steve Jones “The MLS are halfway through their season. I’m going to predict 5-nill, Arsenal.”

But, MLS fan Zach Wing stayed positive.

“I heard they don’t plan to bring their A-team,” said Wing, referring to Arsenal. “MLS has gotten a lot better in the last year. I think America has stepped their game up with the soccer talent so I think we can definitely challenge them.”