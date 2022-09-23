WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Citywide support of artists takes center stage in the District Sept. 23 into Sept. 24 with the return of Art All Night.

The event, which takes place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. is designed to spotlight artists who “fuel and drive entertainment, business, and community.”

There are 22 locations along main corridors in all eight wards. You’ll find activity in four Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) areas and at four public libraries.

Art All Night’s website includes information about what each location has to offer, along with an interactive map.

In addition to showing support for art and entertainment, Art All Night is meant to bolster businesses by encouraging people to explore and rediscover the city during the event and after it, taking advantage of the offerings that stores and other businesses provide.