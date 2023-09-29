WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Art All Night returns to the District with more than 100 local artists and 200 activations spanning across the District.

The weekend long event is a way for the community to connect through art.

“Over the next two days we will be singing, we will be dancing, we will be coloring, we will be listening, we will be drawing,” said Kristi Whitfield, director of the Department of Small and Local Business Development, which helps put on the event.

Activations include fashion shows, mural painting, art displays, live music, Go-Go and more.

“One year I painted on a live body, another year we painted murals,” Whitfield said. “I really think there’s so much to offer across the city. D.C. is a super cool, super cultural town. This is an opportunity for artists to show off.”

Whitfield said it’s also an opportunity for the public to support D.C. creatives.

“[Art All Night] gives people an opportunity to meet artists they didn’t know about and support them and buy that art,” Whitfield said. “I think the corridors where they’re activating, for many of them, it’s their highest sales of the year, so really it’s a win, win, win.”

Shyama Kuver, an artist who displayed her work in Georgetown Friday, said D.C.’s art scene and art community is “amazing and dynamic.”

“It’s just an amazing opportunity to meet people who understand the importance of having creativity in your life,” Kuver said.

Artist Dara Merritt said she showcased at Art All Night last year and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come back again.

“The main reason I do this is to get that personal connection with the audience,” she said. “I have an online shop, I have a social media presence, but nothing really beats being in person and having conversations about what people feel about my art, what resonates with them the most.”

Art All Night will continue through Saturday.

Neighborhoods and business districts including Anacostia, Cleveland Park, Congress Heights, Dupont Circle, Downtown BID, H Street, Logan Circle, Shaw, Tenleytown, The Parks, U Street and Woodley Park will have activations. The MLK Library and Carnegie Library will also host events.