WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Something in the Water festival is coming to Washington, D.C. for the first time this Friday. As people prepare to head to the festival, here are some guidelines from their website on what to do and not to do.

DO follow posted instructions while at the festival. The festival said that “by entering the festival, attendees voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and confirm that they will adhere to local quarantine mandates and the CDC quarantine requirements.”

DO bring a phone or non-professional camera — including Go Pros — to record your time at the festival.

DON’T bring any drugs, including cannabis.

DO bring an empty, plastic, reusable and non-metal water bottle that is 32oz or smaller. Empty hydration packs such as CamelBaks are also okay. DON’T fill this up beforehand or bring any metal, steel or aluminum water bottles.

DON’T bring any sort of speakers or audio recording devices.

DO bring sealed eye drops, chapstick or lip balm, medication or hand sanitizer.

DON’T bring a bag over 14″ x 11″ x 5″. Instead, DO bring a clear bag, fanny pack, hip bag or small clutch bag.

DON’T bring any outside food or beverage.

DO bring sunblock cream. DON’T bring any aerosol sprays.

DON’T bring any blankets, coolers or chairs.

DO bring any medication you may need, although over-the-counter medications are subject to guidelines.

DON’T bring any firearms or weapons into the venues.

DO bring any documented service animals along with the necessary papers. This DOES NOT include comfort, therapy or emotional support animals.

The festival runs from June 17 to June 19 on Independence Ave.