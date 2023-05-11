WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Title 42, the pandemic policy to quickly expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 11.

The border is swarmed right now with people trying to get into the U.S.

On Wednesday night, four dozen migrants were dropped off in D.C.

It’s a continuation of what’s been happening over the last year, with migrants flooding into the D.C. area, particularly busloads from Texas sent to the vice president’s house.

As of May 10, SAMU First Response has received 177 buses, welcomed 7,606 individuals and sheltered 2,928 migrants.

“Immigrants themselves talk to each other and they are probably saying hey, I got treated pretty decently in D.C. and you should come,” said Abel Nuñez, executive director of CARECEN, the Central American Resource Center.

With Title 42 ending, there’s a new surge of people trying to get across the border, though immigration lawyers say not much legally is changing except for misinformation.

“They think that once Title 42 leaves that somehow it’s going to be easier. It’s not,” said Attorney Kamal Nawash.

It makes it a little harder for the U.S. to deport people back to Mexico easily but Nawash says it’s all about enforceability.

“There will be more bussed up but it doesn’t mean the fact that Title 42 is ending that they have any more rights,” Nawash said.

In D.C., emergency shelters meant for 30-day stays are at capacity, meant for 30-day stays.

“Part of the problem is people are coming into the system and they’re not exiting,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez says the federal government’s policy is mismatched with the district’s actions.

“If they would give them work permits and create other mechanisms for them to become in a legal pathway, then they would be better set up to become independent,” Nuñez said.

In the meantime, Nuñez said, “If we have a new inflow because of what’s happening at the border, that means the city’s going to have to figure out how they do it.”

SAMU First Response said in a statement, “Our facilities, including our Reception Center in the District and our Respite Center in Maryland, are prepared with the staffing, supplies and other necessities required to meet this demand.

The process of applying for asylum can take years to get through the court system, which experts say most migrants don’t qualify for.

“You have a significant amount that once they are let in the country they disappear,” Nawash said. “No one sees them again. They do not go to court and they just work illegally for the rest of their lives or just wait for amnesty that may come one day.”

Nawash said others want to stay in the court system because they’re able to work after they apply for asylum and are in the U.S. for six months.

“They get a chance to apply for a work permit and get a social security number and if it takes five, six years or sometimes longer to get a trial, well they’re in the United States working legally.”

Nawash still has cases he filed in 2016 where clients still haven’t gotten an initial interview.