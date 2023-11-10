WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Executive Assistant Chief and former Interim Police Chief Ashan M. Benedict has resigned from his position with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), according to a statement from Chief Pamela A. Smith.

“I want to express my appreciation to Executive Assistant Chief Ashan M. Benedict for his service to the Metropolitan Police Department over the past two years, including his service as Interim Chief of Police,” Smith said.

Benedict was appointed Asst. Chief in April of 2021 by Robert Contee. In May of 2023, he took over as Interim Chief after Contee resigned the role.

Benedict said at the time that he did not want to keep the role of Interim Chief for long. Smith took over the role nearly four months ago and was officially confirmed on November 7.

Just three days later, Smith confirmed to DC News Now that Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll would assume the role of Executive Assistant Chief.

Carroll has served as an Assistant Chief since 2017. According to a statement from MPD, “Chief Carroll led the agency’s Homeland Security Bureau through particularly challenging years and has proven himself as a dedicated, focused, and motivated leader.”