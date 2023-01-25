WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday.

William Fauntroy Jr.

William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a plane before he even took driving lessons.

After a few months of flight training, Fauntroy was ready to go overseas, but the war had already ended.

The Tuskegee Airmen are “the men and women who were involved in the Tuskegee Experience — the Army Air Corps program to train African Americans to fly, maintain and support combat aircraft in the 1940s,” their website said.

Fauntroy said serving his country during a time when the military was segregated was still an honor, but things changed when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt flew on a plane with them.

“Mrs. Roosevelt had to fly with one of our instructors — our chief instructor, Chief Anderson, who was a civilian — to prove that negroes could fly, and when she came down she said, ‘They could fly,’ and of course she had influence over… President Roosevelt, and of course that’s what at least got us into the war,” Fauntroy said.

After Fauntroy was honorably discharged from the military, he earned an engineering degree from Howard University. He was the first Black engineer hired in the D.C. public transportation industry.