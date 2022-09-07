WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire.

MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m.

Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had been hit by gunfire. They later updated the number of people to four and said one of those people died. All four were men.

Police tweeted that a black sedan, with temporary tags, and heavy tint on its windows was involved. It last was seen heading north on 6th Street SE towards Atlantic Street SE.