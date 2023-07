WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A car hit at least five people in a parking garage at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Northwest Thursday afternoon.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the incident in the 3800 block of Reservoir Rd. NW. at 1:10 p.m. The tweet noted that all five people were being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

DC Fire and EMS was not sure about the extent or severity of the five people’s injuries. The driver of the car involved also was being checked.