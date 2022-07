WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At 3:06 p.m. on July, 29, Metropolitan Police Department was called to a shooting in the 900 block of Valley Avenue. An adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, police are currently investigating it as a homicide.

This shooting marks the fifth in a string of violent crimes to take place in Southeast DC in the span of just a few days.

The Metropolitan Police Department has so far stated that these crimes are not related.