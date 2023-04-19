WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorneys representing more than 40 people who spoke out against Commander’s owner Dan Snyder are demanding the NFL add a clause in the team sale agreement to protect those who testified.

Attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that said, in part, “We understand that the League and other team owners must review and approve the terms of any sale between Mr. Snyder and the new ownership group. In doing so, we request that you and the NFL owners demand that the sale agreement includes a contractual provision that forbids Mr. Snider from initiating litigation against any of the individuals who participated in the various investigations into the team, including but not limited to our 40+ clients.”

Snyder is accused of fostering a “toxic environment” for Washington team employees; former employees also made allegations of repeated sexual harassment.

A year-long investigation by the House Committee on Reform found that “dozens of employees at the Commanders were harmed by a toxic work culture for more than two decades. The Team’s owner permitted and participated in this troubling conduct.”

The fallout has led to a $6 billion deal on the table for Snyder to sell the team to an ownership group led by Josh Harris.

“As you can imagine, we were happy to learn last week that there appears to be a deal in principle for the sale of the Washington Commanders,” said attorneys Banks and Katz in their letter.

Still, they said their clients remain fearful of retribution for speaking out.

“Given Mr. Snyder’s well-earned reputation for being vindictive and litigious, and the experience of several of our clients who were harassed by private investigators, this is a very real concern for those who came forward,” they wrote.

“I wasn’t aware the letter was sent, but I’m glad my attorneys sent the letter,” said former Washington employee Megan Imbert. “We’ve put ourselves at great personal risk and professional risk for that matter too. I think it’s the least the NFL could do.”

Imbert has testified and spoken out multiple times over the last few years regarding sexual harassment and a toxic workplace environment.

“It’s been an emotional toll for some of us. And we all would like to move on from this in our lives too,” she said. “We don’t want to have to worry about Dan Snyder, or any of his cronies, retaliating against us. Knowing he’s going to profit billions from this sale, I just hope none of his money is used to hurt us in the future.”

DC News Now reached out to the NFL for comment but did not hear back at the time of this article’s publication.

Imbert also said she hopes with the sale of the team, the league doesn’t sweep an investigation by Mary Jo White under the rug. White was hired by the NFL to investigate allegations of sexual harassment by Dan Snyder. That investigation has not been released.