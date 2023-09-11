WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to police data, car thefts are up 110% in D.C. this year, compared to the same time last year.

So far this year, 5,005 cars have been stolen in the District, an average of 20 cars stolen per day. That’s compared to 2,380 total this time last year.

“It’s happening in every single ward. In every single ward, cars are being stolen. And that’s a concern to me,” said Denise Krepp, a former ANC commissioner in Ward 6.

Krepp said the numbers are alarming.

“It says we are a city that is out of control with crime. It says criminals think they can steal cars, they can take the tires off, they can rob people. It’s the whole gambit of crime right now. We’re a city out of control,” she said.

MPD recommends drivers park in well-lit areas, invest in a vehicle immobilizer — like a smart key — and get a steering wheel lock to prevent becoming a victim.

Earlier this year, D.C. police handed out free steering wheel locks to drivers who own a Kia or a Hyundai.

“You know what it says to a person like me who got a lock? Please get a lock because we are not going to prosecute. It’s on you to save your car, and I resent that, to be honest with you,” said Krepp.

“I mean, seeing how many people actually live in D.C. that seems like a very, very high number,” said Rahul Kay, who recently moved to Bloomingdale from Shaw.

Bloomingdale is located in Ward 5, which has had the highest number of auto thefts in the District so far this year, according to police data.

“I’m glad we drive a pretty bad car. I feel like we’re not as enticing in our 2008 RAV 4,” said Kay.

Kay and his family are taking precautions as well.

“We tend to keep the car closed, we tend to keep it empty and I think on top of that, we’re just a little bit more vigilant about what’s going on,” he said.